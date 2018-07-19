Datatec’s Analysys Mason acquires AMI-Partners

Datatec’s global specialist consulting and research firm Analysys Mason has acquired New York headquartered AMI-Partners.

AMI-Partners, founded in 1996, is a SMB ICT focused global research and consulting firm that specialises in go-to-market (GTM) opportunity assessment, tracking buying behaviour, customer segmentation, channel partner ecosystem dynamics and sales enablement enhanced with predictive analytics.

Through its comprehensive primary research-based trackers and global market sizing model, which encompasses over 75-million data points across all worldwide regions, services and verticals, it offers a granular and unparalleled depth and breadth of coverage of the global SMB ICT market trends, transformative forces and insights.

The acquisition of AMI-Partners will complement and extend Analysys Mason’s research portfolio. Combining AMI-Partners’ extensive footprint in the SMB ICT space and Analysys Mason’s extensive TMT research will provide exceptional benefits in geographical reach and vertical expertise for clients worldwide.

“The acquisition of AMI-Partners is strategically important and forms part of Analysys Mason’s expansion plans, strengthening and expanding extensive primary research across additional verticals, services and geographies,” says Jens Montanana, CEO of Datatec Group.

“We are excited to welcome AMI-Partners into the Analysys Mason family. It offers an exciting opportunity for Analysys Mason to enhance and extend its service offering into the SMB ICT industry,” explains Bram Moerman, CEO at Analysys Mason.

Andy Bose, founder and chairman at AMI-Partners adds: “AMI-Partners is a market leader in SMB ICT research, strategic consulting and GTM tools and has developed longstanding relationships in advising IT industry’s most influential and game-changing companies. Joining with Analysys Mason’ global brand and strong track record will enhance our product-service offering and global footprint for our valued clients as well as expanding our base in existing and new industry verticals.”