Mimecast opens early adopter program

Mimecast has announced the launch of its early adopter program after conducting a successful private beta for the new Domain Name System (DNS) Security Gateway solution.

The Mimecast DNS Security Gateway cloud-based service guards against malicious activity initiated by user action or malware while blocking access to websites deemed unsafe or inappropriate based on each organisation’s objectives and policies. The program is open for existing Mimecast customers looking to improve their defenses against web-based attacks.

Combining Mimecast DNS Security Gateway with the Mimecast Secure Email Gateway services enables organisations to implement an agile, easy-to-deploy solution that protects against the two most prevalent cyberattack vectors – email and web.

Backed by a comprehensive cloud platform proven at over 30,000 customers globally, the Mimecast DNS Security Gateway leverages Mime OS, Mimecast’s operating system that delivers a portfolio of cloud-based security services to customers.

This new web security service is also supported by the Security Operations Center (SOC) team and global threat intelligence and analytics that support Mimecast’s email security services. A unified, integrated security and business continuity platform allows customers to capitalise on multiple layers of services that together deliver high-performance and exceptional efficacy against the threat landscape.

“A vast proportion of security incidents occur via email or the web, and DNS requests make up a large portion of the associated web activity. The Mimecast DNS Security Gateway adds an all-important security layer for web-based activity,” says Christina Van Houten, chief strategy officer at Mimecast.

“We’re laser-focused on collaborating with our customers to strengthen their cyber resilience and ensure their organisations are safe for business. The feedback from early adopter customers has been overwhelmingly positive and we’re eager to open the beta program more broadly before the product is generally available.”