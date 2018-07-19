Planning key for IT success

Kathy Gibson is at Software AG Innovation Day in Illovo – Business analysis has to go further if organisations hope to innovate.

That the word from Patrick Shields, chief technology officer of Software AG, who believes the key is planning.

“Digital, high-resolution planning is the goal,” he says. “Innovation is about finding ways to create and generate business value.”

A good example, he says, is IoT, where only 30% of projects make it out of pilot stage, and a great deal of these fail to deliver business value.

Organisations need to increase the resolution or detail of their planning, Shields points out. And this speaks to the quality of the meta-data that goes into a project plan.

Software AG offers a set of tools for business and IT transformation, including process transformation and management, governance, risk and compliance, portfolio management and enterprise architecture management.

The company also provides the capability building blocks required for execution and management.