Van Coller takes the reins at EOH Holdings

Stephen van Coller has been appointed as the new CEO of EOH Holdings.

This follows the announcement of 27 June, where EOH Holdings outlined a new strategy centred on reconfiguring the group into two distinct and independent businesses, EOJ and Nextec.

The two entities will each have its own CEO, brand and identity, business model, growth and go-to-market strategies.

With the creation of the two independent businesses, EOH Holdings corporate structure will be responsible for corporate finance, corporate strategy, group reporting, investor relations, risk and compliance.

In addition to the growth expected from EOH and Nextec, EOH Holdings will drive growth in the areas of innovation, own IP, international business and emerging technologies.

Van Coller is a well-known and respected senior business executive, having most recently fulfilled the roles of vice-president: strategy and mergers and acquisitions, and vice-president: digital services for the data analytics and business development at MTN.

He is an accountant by training and, prior to his role at MTN, was at Barclays Africa for more than 10 years where he was CEO (CIB Africa) for seven years. Before this, he spent close to a decade at Deutsche Bank leaving as head of global banking: South Africa.

Zunaid Mayet has been appointed as the CEO of Nextec, and Rob Godlonton as CEO of the EOH-branded business.