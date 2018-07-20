Application opportunities for Xerox’s new White Dry Ink

Imagine a snowflake with textured details on a postcard, a book cover with a white horse on a dark stock with vivid hues or an advertisement with white text that pops on a vinyl window cling.

These types of specialty enhancements are a reality with Xerox’s new White Dry Ink for the Xerox iGen 5 Press fifth print station.

“This is exciting news for iGen 5 customers,” says Jim Hamilton, group director of Keypoint Intelligence InfoTrends. “This announcement opens up a whole new range of applications.

“Designers will love the ability to use white on colored and transparent substrates to create promotional items like brochures, business cards, greeting cards and invitations, point-of-purchase signage, direct mail postcards and letters, and book covers.

“The opportunities also extend to packaging applications like folding cartons.”

According to InfoTrends, digital print enhancement volume is predicted to grow at a 27% CAGR from 2015 to 2020, reaching 25-billion pages by 2020 in the US and Western Europe.

With the addition of White Dry Ink to the iGen 5 platform, print providers can apply special spot effects to transform ordinary printed pieces into ones that tout a unique physical look and feel.

Xerox’s White Dry Ink features many distinctive advantages including:

* The ability to print White Dry Ink only as well as white layers under or over CMYK;

* Outstanding brightness and opacity that’s achievable in a single pass of white; and

* Automated multi-pass mode for up to two layers of white. Additional layers of white can be manually printed for custom applications.