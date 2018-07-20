Axiz joins Ixia Channel Xcelerate Partner Program

Axiz has joined the Channel Xcelerate Program of Ixia, a Keysight business, as a distributor to offer enterprise customers and service providers application performance and security resilience solutions that validate, secure, and optimise physical and virtual networks.

Ixia provides network testing, visibility, and security solutions. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world.

By Joining Ixia’s Channel Xcelerate Program as a distributor, Axiz can speed delivery of industry leading visibility, security resilience, network assessment, and virtualisation solutions, to businesses in the sub-Saharan area of Africa.

Jacques Malherbe, Axiz chief technology officer and managing executive of Advanced Technologies, comments: “Axiz and Advanced Technologies, which is the part of our business where Ixia will be housed, is extremely pleased to announce this new and exciting distribution agreement.

“We look forward to introducing our extensive reseller base to the Ixia brand as it is of enormous value to our business and partners alike.”

Stephen Dallas, Keysight EMEA distribution leader, comments: “Ixia is pleased to welcome Axiz as a value added distributor covering South Africa, and the sub-Saharan Africa region.

“Together we can help customers maximize their return on investment throughout design, delivery, and operation, with products that assess their networks’ readiness to support new applications, real-time access to data, and intelligent, cost-effective network monitoring and management.”