Cell C launches UltraBonus

A new prepaid offer from Cell C, UltraBonus, will see users get triple the value every time they recharge.

“We want to bring value to South Africans who are feeling the pinch of the increased cost of living,” says Cell C chief commercial officer, Junaid Munshi. “We decided to launch UltraBonus as our default prepaid tariff plan and believe this will go a long way in making the cost to stay connected more affordable.

“With all this great value, we believe our customers will be able to further stretch their hard-earned rands.”

No matter the recharge amount, with UltraBonus, customers will receive three times the value every time they recharge. Customers receive 100% bonus value of the recharge amount, which is valid for calls to any local network (including Cell C) as well as for SMS and data.

In addition, they will receive another 100% bonus value of the recharge amount for Cell C to Cell C calls as well as SMS and data.

“This means that by simply being a Cell C customer you get 200% added value on top of your recharge value to make more calls, send more SMS and enjoy even more data on our quality, high-speed nationwide network,” adds Munshi.