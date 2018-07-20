RCS offers always-on service with chatbot

Registered financial service provider RCS has launched their own chatbot, an omnichannel artificial intelligence (AI) solution created for customer communication and satisfaction.

The chatbot is a tool allowing RCS to learn more about its customers through the Facebook Messenger platform.

Now, more than ever, customers require information and services to be accessible at their leisure. Companies can change the way they communicate with customers by using the world’s most powerful social media platform.

“We are in the midst of a digital revolution. Companies need to adapt to the fast-paced world our consumers live in,” says Regan Adams, CEO of RCS.

“Having the availability of a 24/7 service, which enables customers the ability to receive information with minimal effort are all key indicators of the fast-paced environment we live in.”

The chatbot, affectionately named, Ricci, the RCS Chatbot, is focused on increasing and improving retail and customer relationship management (CRM) through always-on, real-time training. The chatbot will field frequent queries while aiding Facebook community managers with timeously answers/solutions to complex questions.

Ricci was created out of the need to build an AI for the retail and communications sector that was innovative and adaptable. It will allow queries to be answered outside of standard office hours.

“Customer centricity and digital transformation remain two of the key focus areas for RCS. The chatbot will allow customers to receive information quickly and effectively without even communicating with a human/consultant,” says Romeez van der Schyff, head of digital for the group.

Anyone will be able to train the AI chatbot in real-time. It will also allow for complex operations, such as connecting to external Application Protocol Interfaces (APIs) or databases in order to construct intelligent replies based on that data.

The initial phase will provide responses to customer queries and allow them to obtain account balances. Future features will include CLI and cash advance features.

The chatbot is the brainchild of GotBot. RCS, together with BNP Paribas, partnered with global start-up accelerator StartUpBootcamp in 2017, where GotBot was selected as one of the top 10 start-ups in the programme. The StartUpBootcamp initiative strives to connect dynamic corporates (such as RCS) and start-ups with the view to collaborate and build the African tech ecosystem.