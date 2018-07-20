We are searching for skilled Software Developers who are eager to join a collaborative software development team. The environment is fast moving, focused, structured. As a senior Software Developer, you will form a vital part of a team of C# developers who are responsible for critical business processes. You will report to a Lead Software Developer and Senior Management.
Key Performance Areas:
– Database design and development
– User interface design and development
– Software development and unit testing
– Mentoring Junior developers
– Writing technical documentation and updating the Wiki site
– Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements
– Provide third line support to Operations on occasion
– Research and investigate new technologies
– Log analytics