Senior Software Developer

We are searching for skilled Software Developers who are eager to join a collaborative software development team. The environment is fast moving, focused, structured. As a senior Software Developer, you will form a vital part of a team of C# developers who are responsible for critical business processes. You will report to a Lead Software Developer and Senior Management.

Key Performance Areas:

– Database design and development

– User interface design and development

– Software development and unit testing

– Mentoring Junior developers

– Writing technical documentation and updating the Wiki site

– Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements

– Provide third line support to Operations on occasion

– Research and investigate new technologies

– Log analytics

Learn more/Apply for this position