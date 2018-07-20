VB.Net Developer

VB.Net DeveloperAre you a dynamic developer with the skill to implement the best practice solutions and currently looking for a new challenge?A leading client is presently looking for a VB.Net Developer to develop and modify the in – house system and code documentations for new projects.Minimum requirements

Applicable IT qualifications

3 Years + experience

Technologies:

VB.Net / C#.net



JavaScript, ASP.Net, HTML (frontend of the web based systems)



SQL (T-SQL)

This is an exciting opportunity to challenge your technical abilities to become the best in the industry.Connect with your future! Visit our Website hi-tech.co.za to upload your updated CV or to review more of the top positions we currently have available. Hi-Tech IT and Architecture is an established recruitment brand in the IT and Architectural market with more than 20 years in the industry, we have many of the very best opportunities in permanent employment with Employers of Choice in SA and Africa! Apply today or call Angie Scaife on (contact number).Please note that your CV will be listed on our database when you apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider this application unsuccessful. However your CV will still be searchable on our database for any of the other suitable positions as they become available. We will stay in contact. Your application will be managed with the greatest of confidentiality and professionalism. Thank you.

Learn more/Apply for this position