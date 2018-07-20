Vodacom claims to be SA’s fastest

Vodacom is claiming the title of South Africa’s fastest 4G network and overall fastest network, based on test results from two independent analyst groups.

Ookla, a global Internet testing, data and analysis firm, has confirmed results from the second quarter 2018 user-initiated test taken with Speedtest, which uses results of more than 185 000 tests across around 55 000 unique 4G devices testing across South Africa, during the period from April to June 2018.

Meanwhile, Atio’s All Technology Q2-2018 results, also place Vodacom in the position of the fastest network.

Atio uses equipment fitted in custom vehicles to trial the various mobile networks with a range of different performance tests. During the period April to June 2018, it performed hundreds of thousands of tests including up to 100 000 download tests.

Andries Delport, chief technology officer at Vodacom Group, says: “Vodacom aspires to provide its customers with the best network experience, no matter where they work or live. It is therefore great to see the experts agree that Vodacom is the fastest network in South Africa. Ookla’s latest Fastest 4G results, together with Atio’s Fastest Network results, are indicative of the success of our sustained network investment strategy.