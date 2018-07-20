Work anywhere with new Euphoria app

Euphoria has launched an app that will enable mobile workers to be connected wherever they are.

Company staff can now make and receive calls as if they were sitting at their desks by simply downloading the free Euphoria Softphone app from Google Play or IOS Store.

There is a radical shift toward a more distributed workforce as company staff are increasingly prioritising some aspect of remote work, while management are also fast realising the benefits of it. Gartner predicts that half of the future workforce will work remotely most of the time by 2020.

The softphone represents a significant step towards full mobility and communication. Whether they are on the road or working from home, the new Euphoria Softphone app gives them full access to the Euphoria communication platform.

Euphoria director John Woollam says with the app, staff can simply login to the Euphoria system using their personal Euphoria TMS login credentials. “To personalise the Euphoria Softphone experience, we allow users to integrate their personal TMS account including access to their address book, company extensions and Call Detail Records (CDRs).”

Euphoria Softphone seamlessly integrates all contacts, on iOS or Android, and provides a full call history. It will also populate all company extensions as well as any additional registrations linked to the user’s personal TMS account.

The app offers clear call quality in areas where 4G (LTE) cellphone network reception is good. It uses technology that is specifically designed to ensure the best quality audio at the lowest bandwidth. More importantly, it offers a call back feature that allows the system to call back and only requires mobile data to activate the call.

Euphoria Softphone allows users to access their contacts on their mobile devices and make calls through the app. Furthermore, the app integrates with the mobile phone’s call handling to offer push notifications, an efficient way to be notified.

“Technology has become the centre of the home and the workplace, it allows us to always be connected and creates a continuum of work and life. The fact is, there are remarkable tools and technologies that can enhance and help companies be more effective, they need to embrace them before it is too late,” he concludes.