XLink partners with IoT.nxt

XLink has clinched a strategic partnership with IoT innovator IoT.nxt, with the aim of enabling businesses to rapidly digitalise operations and take advantage of the Internet of Things (IoT).

IoT.nxt is a Microsoft Gold Partner for Data Platforms and winner of several innovation and IoT awards. The company opened an office in The Hague in September last year and is currently expanding into the USA having concluded partnership agreements with key industry players including Dell.

With more than 14 years as a secure machine-to-machine connectivity expert, XLink intends to leverage its core capabilities and grow a best of breed partner ecosystem to bring new value propositions to the market.

“We believe IoT.nxt offers a premium solution that will strengthen our offering as the orchestration partner of choice for digital transformation – essentially, providing what we see as fulfilling the role of ‘the missing link’ in IoT implementations. Furthermore, we foresee that our collaboration will unlock opportunity and value creation for both our businesses, our customers and our ecosystems,” says XLink MD, Roy van Vuuren.

XLink is an expert in developing Industry 4.0 solutions using the best products and best practices. It ensures that the mission-critical devices and connectivity networks upon which the digital solution relies can be installed, monitored and maintained for optimum uptime and profitability with their outsourced services capability.

“We are delighted that XLink invested in our technology. It is IoT.nxt’s strategy to build innovative software that we can take to market through channel and strategic partnerships,” says IoT.nxt CEO, Nico Steyn. “Our technology stack is designed to be a toolset for partners to utilise as part of their technology ecosystems, which enables digital transformation.

“XLink is a dynamic company in the local market with a clear view of how it wants to transform its company and through the agreement concluded with IoT.nxt can offer new and innovative solutions to their customers.

“This partnership will be mutually beneficial to us and XLink and it is an exciting next step in the development of IoT.nxt. The focus of what we do is to drive business value through the use of IoT technology, which we believe is more about business strategy than a pure technology solution. This latest agreement allows us to reach a much wider market,” Steyn adds.

“This is XLink’s legacy: to use the best of connectivity and technology, and make digital transformation a reality for our customers, communities and continent,” says Van Vuuren.

“The potential of this new era is incredible, and the vision of creating a better future by bringing together the technologies and partners to transform society is exciting.”