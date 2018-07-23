Doros Hadjizenonos is Fortinet’s regional sales director

Doros Hadjizenonos has been appointed as the new regional sales director for Fortinet Southern Africa with effect from 1 July, 2018.

“Doros brings with him a wealth of experience in this sector, and we’re delighted to welcome him to the team,” says Perry Hutton, regional vice-president: Africa at Fortinet.

Hadjizenonos, formerly country manager at Check Point South Africa, has over 20 years’ experience in information security products, sales and distribution.

“I’m excited at the prospect of helping grow Fortinet’s market in the region, focusing on additional support for the channel and ensuring that customers enjoy excellent pre- and post-sales support,” says Hadjizenonos.

He is confident that there is significant room for Fortinet to grow in the local market. “Local CISOs know that the security discussion has to move beyond firewalls, and Fortinet brings to market a wide range of fantastic solutions that are tightly integrated in the very impressive Fortinet Security Fabric. I have been very impressed with the automatic remediation and intelligence-sharing within the Security Fabric.”

Hadjizenonos says he looks forward to the new challenges facing him in his role at Fortinet: “Fortinet is a great vendor, very sound financially, and they invest in both R&D and their people, which I believe is a good recipe for a long career with them.”