Front End Developer

Duties:
– Analyse and design new features
– Write elegant robust code
– Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components
– Write build and deployment automation scripts
– Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems
– Troubleshoot and root-cause errors
– Mentor other developers
– Deliver features timeously
Requirements:
– Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information science or related technical discipline
– Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity
– 2+ years’ experience building products using some of the following tools:
– Frontend tools:
React / Redux (or other modern Javascript framework)
Webpack
Sagas
ES6
HTML5, CSS3
– Backend tools:
Express
Node 8
Babel
General:
Git
Linux
Docker
– Active development practices:
Restful API’s
Unit and Integration testing
Single Page Applications (SPA)
Continuous Integration (CI)