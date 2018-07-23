Front End Developer

Duties:

– Analyse and design new features

– Write elegant robust code

– Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components

– Write build and deployment automation scripts

– Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems

– Troubleshoot and root-cause errors

– Mentor other developers

– Deliver features timeously

Requirements:

– Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information science or related technical discipline

– Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity

– 2+ years’ experience building products using some of the following tools:

– Frontend tools:

React / Redux (or other modern Javascript framework)

Webpack

Sagas

ES6

HTML5, CSS3

– Backend tools:

Express

Node 8

Babel

General:

Git

Linux

Docker

– Active development practices:

Restful API’s

Unit and Integration testing

Single Page Applications (SPA)

Continuous Integration (CI)

