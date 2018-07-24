Ink tank printers find favour with SA users

Tarsus Distribution is seeing growing demand for ultrahigh-capacity ink tank printers among home users and small businesses that are looking for hassle-free, affordable cartridge-free printing.

Ink tank systems – such as Epson’s EcoTank ITS range – provide a low cost printing solution, plus the convenience of never needing to replace an ink cartridge.

The EcoTank ITS printers, available to South African IT resellers through Tarsus Distribution, come with up to three years’ worth of ink in the box, saving users up to 90% on their printing costs. With some models, users can print up to 14,000 pages in black and 11,200 in colour without needing to buy more ink after the initial printer purchase.

“The integrated high-capacity ink tanks in the EcoTank series mean ink is supplied continuously to the printer with no cartridges to replace,” says Nicole Anderson, Epson product manager at Tarsus Technology Group. “You simply top up the tank with Epson ink bottles and keep on printing. It’s more convenient, and better value, too, because you get plenty of ink with the printer. Some models in the range come with the equivalent of 60 cartridges worth of ink. We’re seeing strong demand for these products in the home and small to medium enterprise segment alike.”

Ink is supplied in convenient high-volume bottles that have a drip-free nozzle and re-sealable cap for easy storage of any unused ink. The printers use genuine Epson ink to deliver professional quality prints time after time. These inks are optimised to work with Epson’s Micro Piezo printhead technology which delivers unrivalled quality, durability and reliability.

New models in the range feature an enhanced ink filling system engineered to minimise the risk of spills and mess. The new bottles incorporate a mechanism that ensures only the right tanks are filled with the corresponding colour. With pigment black and dye colour inks, the printer series produces prints with crisp, clear text and vivid colours.

The EcoTank series includes single-function and all-in-one (printing, scanning and copying) models for high-volume usage in business, as well as everyday printers and ultra-low-cost photo printers for the home and home office. “Running out of ink can be frustrating. Even if you’ve stocked up, it takes time to change a cartridge,” says Anderson.

“People are printing more than ever, whether it’s preparing a pack of documents for a presentation, printing off tickets and vouchers, or preparing kids’ homework. With the EcoTank series, you can be sure you’ll have plenty of ink for your work and personal needs, even if your children are exuberant printers or you need to frequently run off a lot of colour documents for work.”