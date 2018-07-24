Strong quarter for business monitors

The second quarter of 2018 was another strong period for sales of desktop monitors through distribution in Western Europe with outstanding +10% year-on-year growth and business models driving the trend, according to the latest data published by Context.

Q2 2018 volume sales of business monitors have increased by +11% on the previous year, and this followed a visible return to growth in the first quarter. This positive trend was especially noticeable for business monitors with FHD (1920 × 1080) and WQHD (2560 × 1440) resolution: sales of the latter saw growth over +65% year-on-year as ASP declined double figures in Q2 2018. UHD (3840×2160) business models are still expensive and this may be the main reason they do not seem to have garnered the same interest as consumer models of the same resolution.

“There is strong competition in the consumer-targeted monitor market and, although their ASPs continue to fall, UHD monitors drive revenues here to a greater extent than in the business market,” says Dominika Koncewicz, Senior Analyst for Displays at Context. In Q2 2018, revenues from consumer-targeted monitors grew by +13%, with those from UHD screens generating revenues that were 70% higher than the year before. During this period, the ASP of consumer-targeted UHD monitors was €303, over 30% less than the ASP of those aimed at business.With business PCs having seen a healthy first half of the year, and with the outlook for them also positive, sales of business-targeted desktop monitors are expected to continue growing at the same pace as sales of consumer-targeted monitors”, adds Koncewicz.