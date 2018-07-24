Who’s who at Dell EMC Partner Summit?

The partners who are making the Dell EMC Partner Summit in Cape Town possible are:

Axiz is an African company invested in the future of the African Information and Technology Age. Our main focus to build EcoSystems to simplify the way our customers interact with our products, solutions and each other. As a solutions aggregator dedicated to offering ground breaking value-added solutions to our registered partner channel, Axiz houses over 50 brands, each working in tandem with our vendors and partners to deliver a holistic EcoSystem which is tailored to the needs of the channel whilst delivering shared value for all our stakeholders.

Founded in 1989 as an ICT distribution company solely based within South African borders , Axiz has today evolved into a global business with a presence in 8 additional countries including Kenya, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Lesotho, Botswana and Mauritius. Axiz retains a level 2 BBBEE status under the group subsidiaries DCT Holdings (Pty) Ltd as part of the JSE listed Alviva Holdings group.

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) is one of Southern Africa’s leading broad-based Information Communication Technology (ICT) distribution companies. DCC delivers ICT products and solutions to resellers spanning micro enterprises to large, established organisations. With its head office in Johannesburg, South Africa, this privately-held 100% channel focused distributor employs over 400 personnel with branches in Durban, Port Elizabeth, Cape Town, Namibia, Botswana & Mozambique. Although its main business is in South Africa, DCC also does business in the Southern African region.

Mitsumi Distribution is a leading technology distributor with a wide network of resellers acting as a one stop shop of IT for dealers, resellers and Enterprises in Middle East and Africa. We are authorized distributors for most of the leading IT, CE and Telco brands. The company has operations in 12 countries in Middle East and Africa.

Our more than 150 employees and subsidiaries in 12 locations ensure speedy, effective and professional service to resellers throughout Middle East and Africa.

Mitsumi has a first-mover advantage in Africa since the company was the first to establish a chain of in-country presence in these markets ranging from facilities like warehousing, stocking points and support service centers in 1996. Mitsumi’s regional geographical coverage, focus on relationship model and extensive customer base made the group the largest and fastest growing distributor in Africa.

We have established a reputation as one of the most dependable and customer centric distributor in the Middle East and Africa.

Pinnacle is South Africa’s leading ICT distribution company built on the foundation of entrepreneurial spirit. We offer our clients a broad range of world-class technology products seamlessly delivered across an expansive footprint. Everything we do is underpinned by our technical expertise, drive and determination – we call it delivering the exceptional.

Tarsus Distribution (previously Tarsus Technologies) distributes the world’s leading IT hardware brands to the Southern African reseller channel.

Tarsus, a member of the Tarsus Technology Group, was established in 1985 and with three decades of operation, is the longest-established IT distributor in South Africa.

Tarsus is uniquely positioned to meet the channel’s needs for credit funding, stock availability and efficient logistics to ensure that resellers are able to deliver the best possible service, support and overall solutions to their end user customer base at the lowest possible cost.

Not only does Tarsus provide excellent service and world-class logistics, it is also committed to the development of the reseller community and its skills.

Tarsus’s head office is situated in Gauteng with branches in Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Free State. Tarsus has also extended its footprint into Africa with branches in Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and a focused sales team that services the other territories in Africa from the South African head office in Johannesburg.

Technology Distributions Limited (TD) commenced business in May 1999 as the pioneer ICT distributor in West Africa and for over 19 years, has represented a number of global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) including Microsoft, HP, APC, Samsung, DellEMC, Epson, IBM, Dell, Cisco, D-Link, Huawei, Lenovo, Zinox and Emerson, among others.

As the first manufacturer-accredited local distributor for the sub-region, TD, with the support of the OEMs, successfully confronted the myriad challenges posed by the hither to unstructured market.

Among the first measures was the formulation of a clear policy on the channel of distribution that led to the adoption of the prevailing four-tier market structure comprising Manufacturer (OEM), Distributor, Reseller and End-User. This development, coupled with TD’s high capacity stocking, brought relief to all stakeholders by ending decades of problematic reliance on overseas-based distributors and effectively countering the prevalence of substandard products, thereby driving sales for the OEMs.

Over the years, TD has evolved into a world-class company with fully developed structures, processes and corporate governance. We have effectively consolidated our position as the recognized market leader in West Africa with a network of over 350 Resellers and 150 employees.

TD’s unmatched efficiency levels, customer-focus and market performance have earned multiple recognitions, commendations and awards from our business partners. Our market strength and operational success derived from several elements that blend into an uncommon synergy, including people, strategy, logistics and network.

In 2006, having developed strong competencies and structures to support our growth objectives, we began the implementation of geographic and portfolio expansion strategies aimed at entrenching our market leadership and building an unrivalled distribution network across Africa. This led to the launch of Technology Distributions (Ghana) Limited in April and the commencement of incorporation processes in Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia. We also launched our partnership with Microsoft Systems, Dell and Intel in line with the mission to strengthen the growth of ICT in Africa.

Our PEOPLE, the TD Team consists of well-educated, brilliant, energetic and committed young men and women whose enthusiasm and expertise continues to captivate our business partners and other clients. They each embody the can do spirit for which TD has become renowned. As TD’s most prized assets, we invest heavily in them through continuous training to update their product knowledge as well as managerial, marketing and support skills.