Oracle Flexcube Systems Analyst

System Analyst (Oracle Flexcube) – Cape Town – up to ZAR80000 per month

I am currently recruiting for a System Analyst who has Oracle Flexcube experience for my client in Cape Town.

The company has great career growth as well as good stability within the business. In addition to the role, the company can offer you 20 days holidays a year, medical aid alongside training opportunities.

System Analyst (Oracle Flexcube) required skills;

Experience as a Systems Analyst

Practical experience with Oracle Flexcube

Ability to facilitate sessions with large groups of people

Experience in creating and designing system solutions to meet business requirements.

Previous experience of training users

Ability to understand application programming and database and system design

In order not to miss out on the opportunity today, apply now for an immediate response

(email address)

(contact number)

(contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position