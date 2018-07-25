South Africans spot opportunities in US

The First National Bank (FNB) estate agent survey for the first quarter of 2018, South Africans selling their homes for the purposes of emigration has grown from 2% in 2008 to 7,4% of total selling by the fourth quarter 2017 survey, and has remained at that figure for the first quarter of 2018.

Economic performance in any country plays a key role in emigration levels, and highly-skilled individuals will compare local economic opportunities to those abroad when making their decisions.

This is one of the key reasons America is an appealing prospect for those with expertise in areas the USA is currently short on. These include engineering, all medical disciplines, IT, communication and marketing, among others.

Dianne Ennis Stewart, founder of concierge relocation and immigration service PathWay USA, says that acquiring an international visa has gained popularity among South Africans looking for opportunities abroad that they are not finding in the turbulent political and economic climate at home.

“The growing appeal of America as the world’s number one economy, as well as its demand for skilled personnel in a variety of industries, has seen it crop up on South Africans’ radar as a potential new home.

“The $500 000 EB5 investment visa is also relatively cost-effective compared to citizenship by investment programmes in most European countries.”

In return for a $500 000 investment into the US economy, investors can get a Green Card for themselves and their immediate family members within approximately two years, says Stewart.

“However, selecting the correct EB-5 investment company is critical to this process as there many who are not suitable or trustworthy.”

Launched by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in the 1990s, the EB5 programme has not increased the $500 000 investment amount in almost 30 years. “However,” she warns, “a number of sources within Congress and the White House have hinted about hiking the fee to over $1-million.”

While some suggest that 2018 will bring a record number of South Africans emigrating, many adding to the unofficial estimates that suggest there are currently more than 200 000 South Africans living in the US.

“Although the idea of seeking new opportunities in other countries may be appealing, packing up your life and starting over is not the same as moving to a new province in South Africa,” Stewart says “Life in the US isn’t always plain sailing as there are many unexpected cultural and administrative differences.

“Buying a home, getting children into schools and setting up personal finances, are common issues, followed by learning business etiquette and establishing a credit rating,” she says. “The weather also takes some getting used to for South Africans who move to the northern states.

“Snow looks pretty in the movies, but the realities it brings with it include learning to drive and dress differently, and the finances required for the annual servicing of in-home heating, along with a variety of other unexpected costs.”

Stewart says these may sound like small issues, but when added to homesickness, a new environment and a different set of rules and regulations to live by, the stress accumulates. “PathWay USA was set up to walk South Africans through the immigration process and help them find their feet in the US.

“We do not provide Immigration Legal services – however we work closely with the best American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) members and Specialist Immigration Attorneys who understand the intricacies, ongoing daily changes and complexities of the US Immigration system.”