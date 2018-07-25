Wonder Woman artist at Comic Con Africa

Organisers have confirmed that Jenny Frison – best known for her Wonder Woman cover art – will be in attendance at Comic Con Africa 2018.

While Frison is best known for her cover art for Wonder Woman, she has also created covers for X-Men Red, Black Panther, Loki, Vampirella, Red Sonja, Clean Room, Revival, I Vampire, Angel, Spike, True Blood, Xena and more.

Her interest in comic books began with a Wonder Woman storybook she enjoyed as a young girl. After school she attended Northern Illinois University where she majored in illustration before attending The Kubert School of Art. During her schooling, she decided she wanted to focus on cover art and quit before her third year to teach herself. She met writer Tim Seeley, who asked her to draw a cover for Hack/Slash after he looked at her website. The two became friends, and they now share a work space at Four Star Studios in Chicago, Illinois.

In 2013 and 2015 she was nominated for “Best Cover Artist” in the Harvey Awards.

Frison joins an ensemble of comic book artists that are set to wow attendees at the first edition of Comic Con Africa.

The Comic Con Africa 2018 experience will also include the Artist Alley – a space for independent artists who are producing original artwork in the form of comics, prints, posters and self-published novels, and books.

Comic Con Africa will be held from 14 to 16 September 2018 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre. Comic Con Africa is a multi-genre entertainment and comic convention that features comic books, games, arts, movies, pop culture elements and so much more.

More information about autograph sessions as well as ticket pricing will be announced at a later stage.