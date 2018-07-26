Corr-Serve adds Codima

Corr-Serve has added Codima to its distribution offering Spider an active monitoring and visualization application that provides the inventory, mapping, monitoring, replay and diagnosis of the network and its security incidents from any browser-based device including smartphones and tablets.

Its visualisation capabilities span physical and virtual network environments and include an animated map (as well as automated Visio maps) with video-style replay options to track and follow non-compliant network actions, security incidents and other network events.

Corr-Serve is a locally owned Level 1 BBB-EE company, established this year to bring select IT Performance Monitoring and Operations Management products into southern Africa. The company is building up a portfolio of the most advanced, intelligent products to provide real-time visibility of the network for business, security and IT – having closed deals with ExtraHop and iQuate in the past three months.

Graeme Allcock CEO of Corr-Serve, comments: “Our partners and end users should have solutions that solve modern business challenges through leading technology solutions. We want to be sure that we are providing access to technology that has the right technical pre and post-sales support, market development and other channel services. Codima is key in this area – its products reduce costs and ensure investments deliver a return-on-investment to the business. ”

Known over the past 15 years for its ability to automate the manual task of mapping and discovery with the Toolbox product and now with its launch of the Spider, UK-based Codima is expected to be a rich addition to Corr-Serve and its reseller partners.

“Codima is feature rich, it would take 5 separate point products to deliver the same capabilities,” explains Christer Mattsson, CEO of Codima.

“Our web based, versatile and scalable solutions are used by customers ranging from small and medium sized businesses to large corporations requiring centralized management and remote management of multiple offices. System integrators and IT consultants also utilize our solutions to deliver professional services to their customers,” adds Mattsson.

The partnership is an extension of Codima’s global sales offices and presence, intensifying its range into the African market.

Allcock concludes: “We’re delighted to be able to add Codima to our own toolkit of top class technology that assists IT Operations and Management have total visibility of the IT estate. Where channel partners are looking optimize asset use, reduce costs and ensure technology investments deliver for their customers, adding Codima Spider and Toolbox would immediately strengthen their offering.”