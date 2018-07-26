DBA Support Engineer

Jul 26, 2018

Experience & Qualifications:

  • IT degree or equivalent diploma
  • DBA certification
  • Cloud Certification
  • In depth knowledge of working with Databases / storage in Cloud – Optional
  • In depth knowledge of the fundamental workings of a Database –
  • A minimum of 2 years’ experience as a DBA in a large corporation (DB2 an advantage)
  • Experience with unstructured databases like Mongo DB / Couch Pouch
  • In-depth knowledge of database administration and performance tuning
  • Design for unstructured database and physical database design
  • Knowledge of database monitoring tools and previous experience with integration tools
  • In-depth knowledge of SQL development viz. stored procedures, triggers, functions etc.
  • Experience in the following technologies would be advantageous
    • Development methodologies (Agile, Scrum)
    • Non-relational databases (Mongo, Couch)
    • Cloud AWS
    • Cloud securities
  • Working knowledge of the following technologies would be advantageous
    • Configuration management tools (Ansible)
    • Centralized logging (Logstash) – Optional
    • Continuous integration tools (Jenkins)
    • Version control systems (Git)

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure the performance and reliability of the database, including performance tuning, monitoring, automation and error reporting
  • Provide input to ensure appropriate backup and recovery mechanisms are in place to ensure data recovery in any circumstance
  • Provide rules for archiving of operational data to prevent overload on the Line of Business systems
  • Define mechanisms and put processes in place for controlled implementation and changes to database
  • Develop and implement appropriate mechanisms for ensuring availability, integrity and recoverability of data, due to loss or corruption of data
  • Provide input to ensure database availability, recovery and performance in accordance with service level agreements
  • Maintain database connectivity for development and tester communities to ensure continued availability.
  • Provide recommendations for capacity planning with regard to storage and CPU requirements based on current and forecasted business and system requirements
  • Collaborate with data analysts to design and implement processes to load data from various sources into the database
  • Enforce DB2 database security standards to prevent data from being compromised and to maintain database integrity
  • In collaboration with the disaster recovery team contribute to the development and maintenance of disaster recovery policies, processes and procedures.
  • Monitor existing data replication subscriptions from Source to Target databases
  • Create, update and maintain subscriptions for data replication

