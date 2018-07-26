DBA Support Engineer

Experience & Qualifications:
- IT degree or equivalent diploma
- DBA certification
- Cloud Certification
- In depth knowledge of working with Databases / storage in Cloud – Optional
- In depth knowledge of the fundamental workings of a Database –
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience as a DBA in a large corporation (DB2 an advantage)
- Experience with unstructured databases like Mongo DB / Couch Pouch
- In-depth knowledge of database administration and performance tuning
- Design for unstructured database and physical database design
- Knowledge of database monitoring tools and previous experience with integration tools
- In-depth knowledge of SQL development viz. stored procedures, triggers, functions etc.
- Experience in the following technologies would be advantageous
- Development methodologies (Agile, Scrum)
- Non-relational databases (Mongo, Couch)
- Cloud AWS
- Cloud securities
- Working knowledge of the following technologies would be advantageous
- Configuration management tools (Ansible)
- Centralized logging (Logstash) – Optional
- Continuous integration tools (Jenkins)
- Version control systems (Git)
Responsibilities:
- Ensure the performance and reliability of the database, including performance tuning, monitoring, automation and error reporting
- Provide input to ensure appropriate backup and recovery mechanisms are in place to ensure data recovery in any circumstance
- Provide rules for archiving of operational data to prevent overload on the Line of Business systems
- Define mechanisms and put processes in place for controlled implementation and changes to database
- Develop and implement appropriate mechanisms for ensuring availability, integrity and recoverability of data, due to loss or corruption of data
- Provide input to ensure database availability, recovery and performance in accordance with service level agreements
- Maintain database connectivity for development and tester communities to ensure continued availability.
- Provide recommendations for capacity planning with regard to storage and CPU requirements based on current and forecasted business and system requirements
- Collaborate with data analysts to design and implement processes to load data from various sources into the database
- Enforce DB2 database security standards to prevent data from being compromised and to maintain database integrity
- In collaboration with the disaster recovery team contribute to the development and maintenance of disaster recovery policies, processes and procedures.
- Monitor existing data replication subscriptions from Source to Target databases
- Create, update and maintain subscriptions for data replication