Effective monitoring can save your UPS

The cornerstone of network reliability and availability, the uninterruptible power supply – or UPS has, for more than three decades, ensured the protection of hardware, software and data for small, medium and large networks all around the globe.

While UPSs themselves are designed to be durable and dependable, maximising their potential requires that they are properly looked after. And, while most are aware that even with care, parts such as batteries will eventually need replacement; many overlook the importance of the monitoring and regular maintenance of this vital piece of equipment.

Even with the inclusion of the self-monitoring software and auto-notification features incorporated into many of the latest UPS models, regular inspections ensure that UPS systems are operating properly.

“The recent innovation of cloud-enabled UPS, designed to protect smaller, distributed IT devices and networks has, however, provided a major step forward in the ease and convenience of maintaining UPSs,” says Riaan de Leeuw, vice-president of Schneider Electric ITD Anglophone Africa.

The APC by Schneider Electric Smart-UPS with SmartConnect combines ease of installation and use, together with monitoring and automated actionable alerts to propel a new generation of partner service provision.

“Monitoring is also a perfect platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to deliver value to their customers because more than ever, almost every business is dependent on the availability of IT services for their daily operations,” he says.

MSPs can install up to 25 APC SmartConnect compatible Smart-UPSs at any customer site, and RMM integration with APC SmartConnect eliminates the need for costly training, ensuring partners an easy workflow integration by removing the necessity to code or even install SNMP traps.

Cloud-enabled UPSs also allow MSP to proactively view the UPS status through the secure portal, as well as schedule firmware updates. Partners can use the information received from the cloud monitoring service to provide additional services to customers, schedule regular inspections and deliver proactive, timely maintenance that will avoid unnecessary downtime.

“Included in the benefits of cloud-enabled UPS is peace of mind, where clients know their UPS system is being monitored and as a result, properly and proactively maintained for reliable performance in the event of an unplanned power outage.

“No matter where IT services are located, end customers can remain focused on their core competencies and business as usual, safe in the knowledge that this crucial part of their infrastructure is safely being managed,” de Leeuw concludes.