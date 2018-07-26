Gemalto helps companies gain data insights

Gemalto today announced the launch of Sentinel Up, an enterprise-grade software update solution for software vendors and device manufacturers.

Designed to help businesses improve customer satisfaction and drive business growth, Sentinel Up allows vendors to deliver fast and timely software updates, creates in-app notifications and generates install base insights which are vital components of a digital business.

"Business demands are constantly changing and software monetisation at Gemalto. "Agility and speed are crucial to business success, so being able to update products easily, automatically, and with minimum user disruption allows vendors to keep their customers up-to-date with their latest offerings."

Delivering fast and simple updates via a “One Click” application, Gemalto Sentinel Up ensures users get the latest software updates, whilst at the same time helping to increase business growth through automated renewals and upgrades that increase customer satisfaction and retention.

With Gemalto Sentinel Up, software vendors and device manufacturers will benefit from:

* Automating existing manual software update processes to help streamline time-consuming manual updates, eliminate human error, reduce support costs and remove the need for coding integration during implementation.

* Collecting install base insights to help businesses understand how their products are being used, which customers require software updates and provide more information about their customers to aid future product developments.

* Reducing customer churn by providing fast updates and in-app notifications to inform customers of the latest changes, increasing customer satisfaction. This should lead to increased customer loyalty and business growth.

Weiss adds: “Connectivity and consumerization are now firmly entrenched in the B2B world and users want the same experience here as they do in their smartphone’s app stor

“Companies need to create and adapt solutions that enhance, not disrupt, business operations and with Gemalto Sentinel Up, businesses now have a convenient, secure and manageable solution that helps them meet users’ needs.”