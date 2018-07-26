SA’s favourite LAN raises the bar

The NAG LAN is back at rAge this October, with tickets going on sale on Saturday 28 July 2018 at 09h00, both online and at Computicket outlets.

“For the first time ever, gamers will be able to pre-select their preferred experience in three dedicated LAN areas when purchasing their tickets,” says Michael James, owner and project manager at rAge. “Two of the areas will be fully carpeted, one area will have padded chairs, and two areas will be quieter and more secluded from the noisy expo show floor, ensuring that the NAG LAN experience is more tailored to everyone’s individual tastes and levels of comfort.”

In addition, gamers will now be able to take forty winks at, next to or underneath their tables and will not be disturbed by security.

Changes to the NAG LAN also mean a bigger rAge show floor, making for a more interactive and spacious visitor experience, with more exhibitions and activities on offer this year.

The NAG LAN is Southern Africa’s largest BYOC (bring your own computer/console) LAN event. Gamers from all over South Africa will travel to rAge with their gaming rigs, laptops and consoles, where they’ll then game for 52 solid hours. In 2018 big name sponsors include Nutanix sponsoring the servers, Aruba supplying the switches and MWeb Fibre ensuring broadband connectivity.

“Not only is rAge a must-attend event in the calendar for gamers, but it also brings together a host of young talent who may well pursue a future in software development or IT,” says Paul Ruinaard, country manager: sub-Saharan Africa at Nutanix “The sponsorship, and provision of the server architecture for the LAN, provides us with the perfect platform to showcase Nutanix as a next-generation platform for who we believe will be the future IT leaders of our digital economy.

“Furthermore, we have architected the NAG LAN platform to run virtualisation for a high-volume traffic environment, a step away from the bare-metal architecture they have used in the past. We are looking forward to seeing the benefits this yields for the gamers in a live environment.”