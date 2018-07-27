CA Technologies sponsors SA student in global initiative

CA Technologies is supporting the Young Global Pioneers (YGP) Talent Network, which includes sponsoring a South African student on a three-week intensive learning program to help nurture the next generation of responsible and global-minded leaders.

Thabang Maake, a 24-year-old student from the Mamelodi Pretoria SOS Children’s Village programme, has been awarded the scholarship sponsored by CA Technologies.

Gary Lawrence, MD of CA Southern Africa notes that he was selected from a shortlist of candidates in the country who were nominated by various education and community organisations to take part in the programme.

“Thabang is currently studying Public Administration and Communications at the University of South Africa – while taking on the role as primary caregiver and bread-winner for his two younger siblings.

“We are very excited that this year a South African candidate has been selected. We congratulate him on his success and look forward to his report on the outcomes from this inspiring programme,” says Lawrence.

“Responsible leadership is crucial to building competitive and sustainable economies – and CA Technologies is proud to support the YGP Talent Network and invest in empowering the next generation of responsible leaders who will go on to make a positive difference in society,” says Marco Comastri, GM: Europe, Middle East & Africa at CA Technologies.

“Thabang has an enquiring mind and a strong interest in cultures together with a keen desire to understand how countries manage their challenges. With his leadership qualities and motivation, he now has a fantastic opportunity to take these forward to achieve great outcomes.”

Run by Danish non-profit organisation Young Global Pioneers, the annual program is designed for youngsters aged between 19 and 25 and aims to ignite global curiosity, empathy and aspiration in the next generation – while enhancing intercultural skills and creating global youth networks.

This year’s learning journey will start on July 29 and will see the group of young people travel together around Tanzania and Zanzibar to connect with different cultures while learning about the history, opportunities and challenges in the regions they visit. They will meet with local entrepreneurs and business leaders as part of their learning experience, which covers a variety of subjects – from the principles of a circular economy to developing emotional intelligence and innovative reflective thinking.

Dr Birgitte Hagemann Snabe, YGP’s CEO and founder, says: “The world needs responsible leaders to provide innovative solutions to global challenges – and we are delighted that CA Technologies is supporting our efforts to ignite global curiosity, empathy and aspiration in the next generation.”

With approximately 25 young people across the globe selected to take part each year, receiving a placement in the program is a significant achievement. The criteria is based on an assessment of the nominee’s leadership capabilities, interest in intercultural understanding, awareness of the importance of global networking, and aspirations to build a better world.

Participants for the 2018 YGP Talent Network come from Brazil, China, Denmark, Germany, India, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Puerto Rico, Russia, Tanzania, Turkey, USA and Vietnam.