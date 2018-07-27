Cell C doubles the data on its WhatsApp bundle

Cell C’s newest WhatsApp bundles now also include access to Facebook.

Based on the original WhatsApp bundle, Cell C’s three new bundles in the ShoutOut range will also include access to Facebook – doubling the number of platforms that customers can use these bundles for therefore giving more utility to consumers.

“We are taking the top two social apps, WhatsApp and Facebook, and giving customers access at incredible rates, from as little as R4 per day for an 80MB bundle. We know customers will be excited by these new bundles as they will allow them to stay connected across their two favourite social apps,” says Cell C’s chief commercial officer, Junaid Munshi.

Cell C has taken its current WhatsApp bundle and doubled the data for only R2 more. That means that for only R17, customers will now get 1200MB to use on both WhatsApp and Facebook for 30 days with ShoutOut R17.

“This is certainly the best value for money bundle available in the market for social media addicts and being able to include Facebook into this offer just reinforces Cell C’s commitment to bringing customers the services that they value most,” says Munshi.

In addition, Cell C has expanded its suite of offers to address growing customer demand by catering to a more diverse audience.

ShoutOut R4 provides customers an inexpensive daily option to access WhatsApp and Facebook. The bundle is valid for 24 hours and allows customers up to 80MB to access the two platforms. This offer has been designed to provide customers more disposable income for those seeking greater value amidst tougher economic times.

The top of the range bundle for our true social addicts, is the ShoutOut R49, which access to WhatsApp and Facebook for a massive 4GB for 30 days.