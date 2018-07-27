SA has a front row seat for tonight’s lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse will be visible over much of the Earth tonight (27 July 2018), with viewers in South Africa perfectly positioned to enjoy the full spectacle.

While at least part of the eclipse will be visible in all major land areas except North and Central America, we’ll have total visibility in southern Africa, along with Middle East, India, parts of central Asia and eastern Africa.

The eclipse will start at 19:14, with the moon fully eclipsed between 21:30 and 23:13.

It will end at 01:28 on Saturday morning.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun.