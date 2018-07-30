Ekasi Tech Fest: opportunity for indie developers

The upcoming eKasi Tech Fest will provide indie game developers with the opportunity to present their independently-developed games to the event organisers and ICT sector luminaries to stand a chance to be incubated by Maxum Digital.

Located at the Digital Innovation Zone in joburg’s Tshimologong Precinct, Maxum Digital provides business development support to digital start-ups in gaming, animation and virtual reality. It supports unemployed graduates and township youth in collaboration with The Innovation Hub and Wits University.

According to Mpho Tladi, spokesperson for the eKasi Tech Fest organisers: “Gaming, animation and virtual reality are emerging as key future employers of township youth. Our young people are proving every day that they have the creativity and the willingness to overcome the odds stacked against them to use ICT technologies to build that better life.

The much anticipated technology event is taking place from 18 to 20 October 2018, at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre in Soweto. Over three days, the festival will host a number of platforms including the Gauteng Gaming Community Cup, interactive panel discussions and exhibitions.

Building up to the eKasi Tech Fest, and the incubation opportunity in particular, will be a series of talks hosted in partnership with Maxum Digital every last Thursday of the month. The Maxum eKasi Gaming Talks will be a platform to share knowledge with key industry players on issues related to the township tech and gaming ecosystem.

In addition, eKasi Tech Fest is calling out to gamers across Gauteng to take part in the Gauteng Gaming Community Cup Tournament (GGCT). The GGCT final will take place at the tech festival on 20 October 2018. There will be knock-out stages that will take place in different regions within province, starting in August. All aspiring gamers in Gauteng are requested to apply on our website or send their details to info@e-kasifest.co.za.

Founded by the Soweto-based i-Village Foundation, the eKasi Tech Fest has the key objective of bridging the digital divide to enable township communities to participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution to ensure sustainable development. Gauteng entrepreneurs, students, gamers