Governance form versus function

One of the most persistent challenges relating to governance is the tendency to focus on form rather than substance.

In line with King IV, it’s time finally to accept that governance is not an end in itself, but a tool for delivering outcomes, says Parmi Natesan, executive: Centre for Corporate Governance at the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA) and Professor Deon Rossouw, CEO of The Ethics Institute.

“Organisations only exist in order to deliver on their purpose and, similarly, governance only exists in order to help them do that,” says Prof Rossouw. “Governance got a bad name because people persist in seeing it in terms of compliance, structures and policies. Of course, these things are important only as tools to help deliver outcomes.”

This focus on outcomes is very much a feature of King IV, which was designed to link governance practices with four governance outcomes, notes Natesan. “The critical point is that structures need humans to give them life, to use them to deliver the desired results. Governing bodies must therefore ensure that the governance structures are indeed achieving the desired governance outcomes,” she says.

King IV identified four governance outcomes: an ethical culture, good performance, effective control and legitimacy. Boards can therefore measure whether the structures they have put in place, and the way they are being used, are effective by measuring the extent to which these outcomes are being attained.

Clearly, then, the personal qualities and actions of the members of the governing body are critical in ensuring that the governance objectives are achieved, that substance follows form.

King IV retained the four cardinal values that should underpin good governance–responsibility, accountability, fairness and transparency (RAFT) – but added two further ones: integrity and competence.

This recognises that governance structures will only be valuable if they are used by people who are prepared to put their own interests aside and act ethically in the best interests of the organisation, beyond mere legal compliance, and who have the requisite knowledge both of the organisation and the industry in which it operates.

“It is important to recognise that governing-body members have to cultivate these characteristics in order to make them instinctual,” Prof Rossouw argues. “People aren’t born with integrity, competence or any of the others, they have to be nurtured.”

As with any enterprise involving human behaviour, moving from form to substance is no easy task. Some guidelines for assisting are:

* Select members of the governing body carefully. It all begins with selection, says Prof Rossouw, so nomination committees must actively seek people with these cardinal virtues.

* Orient new members properly. Once selected, it is vital that new members of the governing body are properly educated about what their new role entails, and continually reminded that they are there primarily to serve the best interests of the organisation, not those of any particular stakeholder.

* Structure meetings carefully to ensure that members have the right types of conversation, and do not confine themselves to ticking the boxes. Courage becomes important here–not just moral courage but also the courage to take the right risks.

Hold members of the governing body accountable. There are several elements to this. First, peer pressure must be harnessed to create a positive atmosphere in which members continually assess their own performance and that of their fellow members. Courage will also be at a premium here but it is equally important the board is truly diverse, says Natesan. This is needed to overcome the “buddy mentality” in addition to measures like gender, race and age. At the same time, though, it must be recognised that self-appraisal is no substitute for the stakeholders assessment of the extent to which the four governance outcomes have been achieved.

Natesan stresses that there is not necessarily more unethical behaviour now, just that it is more visible – something she sees as positive. She argues that, going forward, how governing bodies disclose about governance and its results will become more and more important.

The disclosure must convince stakeholders not just that the right governance structures are in place, but that they are delivering results, she says. Looking forward, adds Prof Rossouw, as we move away from compliance to reporting on integrated performance, the triumph of substance over form will be shown when it is clear that the organisation has not only achieved its purpose in the past, but is well-positioned to continue achieving it into the future.