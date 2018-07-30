R14m in prizes up for grabs in SA’s largest science fair

South Africa’s brightest scientific minds will compete for their chance to win prizes worth well over R14-million as this year’s Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF) gains momentum.

These prizes include university bursaries from Eskom, laptops, gadgets, cash prizes as well as the coveted chance to represent South Africa at prominent international science fairs in the US, China, Taiwan, Turkey, Zambia and Kenya.

July and August will see thousands of young scientists competing at the Eskom Expo regional finals in the nine provinces by presenting their projects to judges and industry experts in different fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). They compete for a much sought after chance to represent their regions and provinces at the ISF in Johannesburg from 2 – 5 October, where all these prizes will be awarded.

As the only one of its kind science expositions in the country, the Eskom Expo provides a platform for primary and high school learners to showcase their scientific ingenuity and are rewarded for their excellence.

“The regional finals of the Eskom Expo are always an exciting and incredible display of how innovative the young people of this country are. With such great passion and enthusiasm, learners take on the challenge of looking at the problems they see around them; in their homes, schools, local communities and in South Africa more broadly, and find solutions to these problems,” says Pieter Pretorius, chairman of the Eskom Expo board of directors.

The Eskom Expo has a long-term strategy of increasing participation in science and mathematics related activities as well as increasing the participation of schools in the Eskom Expo.

“Last year saw a 43% increase in school participation and with this year’s strategy geared towards expansion in this area, particularly for rural and no fee paying schools, this number is expected to increase. Greater exposure to science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI) activities from a young age is a critical driver for transformation of our economy and the creation of a better world for all,” says Thava Govender, Eskom group executive: generation and acting group executive: risk and sustainability.

Dates and venues of each of the regional Eskom Expos and further operational information is at: http://www.exposcience.co.za/expo-calendar/month.