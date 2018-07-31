Moscow, then Cape Town, top for e-government

Moscow the has been ranked as the top city as regards e-government services, followed by Cape Town and Tallinn (second, tie) and by London and Paris (fourth, tie).

This is according to the United Nations (UN) E-Government survey study on e-government services across 40 cities in Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe and Oceania.

Other cities in the top 10 are Sydney, Amsterdam, Seoul, Rome, Warsaw.

The full list represents 40 cities from various continents: Africa (7), the Americas (6), Asia (13), Europe (12), Oceania (2).

The United Nations compiles the survey every two years and it aims to examine how governments can use e-government and ICT technologies to build sustainable and resilient societies. This year the survey has assessed how the e-government is developed across 193 UN members.

The survey was developed the Local Online Services Index (LOSI) to analyze cities’ performance. Each city was analyzed against the 60 LOSI indicators that cover fouor different criteria groups.

Municipal web sites are assessed by the following criteria:

* Technology (13 indicators): it includes some basic features of the website, such as browser compatibility, mobile device accessibility, navigability, etc; and

* Content (26 indicators): it includes the existence of essential information on the municipal website, such as municipality information, information about provided services, health information, education information, environmental information, etc.

The city is also assessed by the following criteria:

* Digital services (13 indicators): it includes the number of digital services implemented, such as portal authentication, e-Procurement service, online vacancies, etc; and

* Citizen engagement and e-participation (nine indicators): it includes relevant participation and engagement mechanisms, such as feedback/complaint submission, social networking features, online deliberation processes, announcement of upcoming e-participation activities, etc.

Andrey Belozerov, strategy and innovations advisor to the CIO of Moscow, comments: “We are glad to hear that Moscow is leading e-government in the world. It is our priority to provide as much digital services as we can to simplify citizens’ lives. Moscow is a case study for other Russian cities to replicate the model throughout the entire country in the very near future.”

Muscovites frequently use over 222 public digital services provided by city authorities via desktop and mobile.

Locals have requested a city service over 259-million times in 2017. In comparison with 2016, the number of requests increased by 31%.

The most popular city services requested by Muscovites are the following: online school grading with 144,5-million hits, digital home utilities metering with 34,6-million hits, payment for traffic fines with 21,5-million hits and digital appointment at doctor with 11,2-million hits.