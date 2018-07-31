Now anyone can print a gun …

From tomorrow (1 August), anyone with an Internet connection will be able to download the blueprints to create their own, working, 3D-printed gun.

Defence Distributed will relaunch its DefCAD project, and publishing instructions that will allow anyone with access to a 3D printer to make their own firearms, including handguns, AR-15-type rifles and AK-47-type assault rifles.

“The age of the downloadable gun formally begins,” the site proclaims.

Defense Distributed describes itself as a non-profit, private defence firm engaged in research, design, development, and manufacture.

In a last-ditch attempt to stop the blueprints from being made generally available, eight US states are suing the Trump administration.

They say the hard-to-trace plastic weapons will make it easier for terrorists and criminals to threaten public safety.

Defense Distributed first published blueprints for 3D-printed guns five years ago, at which time about 500 000 people are believed to have downloaded the plans.

The project was shut down then, and founder Cody Wilson ordered to remove the files from the Internet.

However, in June, the federal government agreed to a settlement with Defense Distributed, allowing the plans to be made available online.

The organisation’s web site promises to go live with blueprints from 1 August.