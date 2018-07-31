Singtel, Ericsson launch Singapore’s first 5G pilot network

Singtel and Ericsson has announced a new initiative that will see Singapore’s first 5G pilot network go live by Q4 this year.

The 5G pilot network will be deployed at one-north in Buona Vista, the country’s science, business and IT hub.

Using Ericsson’s 3GPP standards-compliant 5G technology with the trial spectrum allocated by Singapore’s Info-Communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), the pilot network will deliver 5G coverage with enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) speed and low latency communications.

Industries such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing can leverage 5G to accelerate digital transformation and deploy advanced automation technologies.

Enterprises can also work with Singtel and Ericsson at one-north to develop new 5G use cases and tap the business potential of 5G.

Mark Chong, group chief technology officer of Singtel, says: “5G has the potential to accelerate the digital transformation of industries, as well as empower consumers with innovative applications. We are pleased to take another bold step in our journey to 5G with our 5G pilot network at one-north and invite enterprises to start shaping their digital future with us.”

Using the 5G pilot network, Singtel and Ericsson will conduct drone trials later this year at one-north.

Aileen Chia, deputy chief executive and director-general (telecoms and post) at IMDA, says: “This is an encouraging step towards commercialization with live 5G trial networks made possible with the regulatory sandbox IMDA has in place. IMDA will continue to work closely with mobile service providers such as Singtel in their journey to build communication capabilities of the future and complement Singapore’s efforts towards a vibrant digital economy.”