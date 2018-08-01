Front-End Developer

I am on the hunt for Front End JavaScript Developers with a minimum of 5 years experience to work for my reputable client in Cape Town. With views on to Table Mountain and the ocean, this is not an opportunity to miss out on. You must have a dynamic skillset and be a hard-working developer who isn’t afraid to share their ideas.

You must have experience with:

*JavaScript

*NodeJS

*React

*HTML & CSS

*Agile methodology

Not only will you be able to have your input in a collaborative workspace but you will have access to intensive training sessions and have guidance offered where required.

Benefits with this company are endless..

They offer; remote work, Macbooks, an exclusive package and so much more!

If you are ready for that career change or want to find out more, please send me your CV to (email address)

