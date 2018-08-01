Fujitsu transforms data centre management

Fujitsu has released an upgraded version of its Infrastructure Management software, to simplify and centralise the operations and monitoring of entire IT infrastructure environments.

The powerful software delivers major cost and power savings, combined with improved data center performance and uptime.

Fujitsu Software Infrastructure Manager V2.3 (ISM), a converged management software for operating data centers, simplifies the deployment, operation and maintenance of data centre infrastructure, including facility equipment such as racks and power delivery units.

By providing a single pane of glass, Fujitsu ISM provides substantial benefits in comparison to using separate software solutions for switches, servers and storage.

Choosing Fujitsu ISM helps organisations accelerate the transition to software-defined data centers and can automate deployment of agile and flexible infrastructures to manage fast growing workloads. This helps ensure streamlined delivery of IT services, through the distribution of workloads and data streams, and improves overall data centre uptime.

ISM’s intuitive dashboard provides near real-time visibility into data centre environments – offering actionable insights for data center operation and unified firmware management across all devices. It also allows for close monitoring of IT systems’ status and performance to ensure adherence to Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

New devices are automatically detected, further simplifying day-to-day management tasks, and providing a safeguard against rogue devices being added to corporate networks.

Fujitsu ISM version 2.3 is available immediately in the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) region.

Providing efficient lifecycle management of distributed data centres from a single user interface, Fujitsu ISM supports server, storage and networking hardware from Fujitsu, Fujitsu-supported NetApp, Cisco and Brocade devices and third-party devices which are not part of the support list.