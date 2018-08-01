Icasa invites broadcast spectrum applications

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) is inviting applications for the radio frequency spectrum for the purposes of providing a commercial subscription broadcasting service.

The successful applicant will be assigned 45% capacity of the third multiplex (MUX3) to provide the service.

The process is only open to holders of a commercial subscription television broadcasting service licence. So the licensee that is assigned capacity on Multiplex 3 may use its capacity for the digital broadcasting of any digital channels which the television broadcasting service licensee is authorised to provide radio channels as well as data services.

The licensing process is aimed at promoting diversity and competition on the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform.

The impact of the change from analogue to digital broadcasting services is that more television content can be accommodated into the same amount of spectrum than is possible under analogue transmission.

“For instance, where a single analogue channel requires a whole frequency, digitalised signal can allow for up to ten television channels to use the same frequency, thereby providing choice for consumers as well as promoting competition in the sector brought about by relevant and appealing programming content to audiences,” says ICASA councillor Paris Mashile.