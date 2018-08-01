IQbusiness joins Scaled Agile partner network

Independent management consulting firm IQbusiness has joined the Scaled Agile partner network as a silver partner.

The worldwide network includes transformation and platform providers who help enterprises facilitate and accelerate business results through adoption of the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).

As the world’s leading frameworks for enterprise agility, SAFe helps businesses address the significant challenges of developing and delivering high-quality software and systems in the shortest sustainable lead time.

IQbusiness first introduced SAFe to South Africa in 2013 and has steadily built up its experience and capabilities in the domain of Scaled Agile and Agile consulting.

“We continue to provide consulting, coaching and contracting services to our clients as well as growing the next level of SAFe practitioners via our certified SAFe training events,” says Biase De Gregorio, IQbusiness Agile lead.

“Working with best-in-class partners like IQbusiness represents our commitment to helping software and systems-dependent enterprises improve time-to-market, quality, and employee engagement,” says Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and co-founder of Scaled Agile. “By incorporating SAFe into their solution offering, IQbusiness is enabling the world’s largest organisations to become more Agile in the marketplace and more competitive in their industry.”