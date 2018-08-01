IT Auditor

Are you looking for a great developmental opportunity and the chance to be part of an extra ordinary team that strives for excellence and learning potentials within? Are you looking for a great developmental opportunity and the chance to be part of an extra ordinary team that strives for excellence and learning potentials within? Here is a great influential environment that will allow all that, as one of the leading retail company in South Africa is seeking for a driven IT Auditor to join them. Where you will get international exposure in countries such as the United Kingdom and Australiaranging from unique technical projects to supporting audit engagements in a dynamic retail environment.As the selected candidate you will be responsible for identifying weaknesses in existing systems and making recommendations for improvements. Formulation of findings and action plans to management, by means of written reports. Effective time management, organizing and planning ability in participating in the development of audit plan and strategy. Establish and maintain effective relationships with internal clients across all levels of seniority by planning manage and execute risk-based IT audits in partnership with business. Formulation of findings and action plans to management, by means of written reports. Partner with other risk and assurance providers to identify and manage IT risks. If you know you have what it takes, do not miss out on this opportunity. Apply Now!

CISA Certified

BCom Degree Informatics

4-6 years’ experience in IT auditing

Experience in ACL / IDEA would be advantageous

Exposure to COBIT, ITIL and NIST beneficial

