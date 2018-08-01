NEC gets behind land expropriation, economic growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed his government to support a change to the constitution that will open the way for land expropriation without compensation (EWC). At the same time, he announced a new economic stimulus package.

At the conclusion of a two-day national executive committee (NEC) Lekgotla, the president last night said people have been expressing their views on the land question openly, and putting forward solutions on how the land question can be resolved.

“The ANC reaffirms its position that the Constitution is a mandate for radical transformation both of society and the economy,” he comments, addng that the current property clause enables the state to effect expropriation of land with just and equitable compensation and also expropriation without compensation in the public interest.

“It has become patently clear that our people want the Constitution to be more explicit about expropriation of land without compensation, as demonstrated in the public hearings.

“There is also a growing body of opinion, by a number of South Africans, that the constitution as it stands does not impede expropriation of land without compensation.

“The lekgotla reaffirmed its position that a comprehensive land reform programme that enables equitable access to land will unlock economic growth, by bringing more land in South Africa to full use, and enable the productive participation of millions more South Africans in the economy.

“Accordingly, the ANC will, through the parliamentary process, finalise a proposed amendment to the constitution that outlines more clearly the conditions under which expropriation of land without compensation can be effected.”

He stresses that the intention of the proposed amendment is to promote redress, advance economic development, increase agricultural production and food security. It will also transform spatial realities in urban areas.

“To accelerate agrarian reform, the ANC has further directed government to urgently initiate farmer support programmes in depressed areas before the first rains this year,” Ramaphosa says. “This should include supporting farmers with tools, tractors, fertilisers, seeds, extension services, finance and access to key infrastructure.”

At the same time, he acknowledges the many challenges facing the economy, including growing unemployment.

“Given this economic environment, the Lekgotla directed government to move with urgency to develop and implement a stimulus package to ignite growth that will lead to the creation of jobs, especially for young people and women.”

These efforts should focus on rural communities and townships, he says and will aim to unlock new investments.

The stimulus package will include increased investment in public infrastructure; increased support for entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for youth and women, as well as small and medium businesses; trade support measures for sectors such as sugar and products affected by big import surges; ensure that procurement focuses on localisation; and training for unemployed young South Africans with the skills necessary to compete in a rapidly-changing economy.