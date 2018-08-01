Python Developer

We have an amazing opportunity for a Software Developer in Cape Town!Calling all Python Developers, here is an opportunity you do not want to miss!We require a candidate with:• BSc Degree• 4+ years experience in Developing • Experience with a modern object orientated language, Python.• Experience in using Python frameworks (Django, Pylons, Komodo etc.) • Knowledge of IDE’s (Sage/Pythonanywhere) • Knowledge of Python Libraries (Scrapy, Pillow etc.) Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact Sharne’ on (contact number) or alternatively you can visit our website, www.goldmantech.co.zaShould you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

