Samsung Pay launches in SA

South Africans are the first consumers in Africa to get access to Samsung Pay.

Samsung Pay allows users to make secure, simple mobile payments, almost anywhere, when purchasing goods at any store, simply tapping their compatible Samsung Galaxy phone on a payment terminal to complete the transaction.

A limited number of Absa customers will be among the first to access Samsung Pay through the Early Access Program for a limited period before the service commercially launches. Standard Bank will join the Early Access Program soon.

Craige Fleischer, vice-president of integrated mobility for Samsung South Africa, says: “Once you’ve used Samsung Pay, you’ll wonder how you lived without it. It’s safer and simpler, allowing you to pay anywhere. South Africans will now be able to experience the security and convenience Samsung Pay offers.”

Samsung Pay uses a proprietary technology called MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), so users can make contactless payments just about anywhere and on practically any payment terminal. Most merchants do not need to upgrade their current payment terminals for Samsung Pay, and it is compatible with the Galaxy Note 8, S9, S8, S7 and A8 devices. It will be supported on the Galaxy A5 A7 (2017 Edition) within the month of August.