Free online webinar on cybersecurity

Large scale ransomware attacks and data breaches have dominated the news recently.

“It is clear from these cybersecurity incidents that traditional methods of protection are no longer enough to prevent attacks” says Jeremy Matthews, regional manager of Panda Security Africa. “Organisations need to adopt a new approach to cybersecurity leveraging next-gen endpoint detection and response (EDR) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) technology.”

The landscape has changed significantly in the last few years with attacks becoming increasingly sophisticated and targeted. Additional pressure from data control regulations such as GDPR and POPIA, as well as the influx of IoT devices make securing and managing the organisation’s network a challenge.

With this webinar series Panda Security aims to provide insights into the evolution of cyber threats and the key challenges we now face, as well as address common misconceptions about security solutions and discuss the new model for creating cyber-resilient organisations.

The first online webinar in the series – Catching the Intruder in his Tracks, takes an in-depth look into the evolution of threats. The webinar will provide insights into how forensic data can be used to hunt for threats, giving examples of attacks stories and case studies.

Is your AV Causing More Harm Than Good – the second edition to the series, will discuss key challenges in today’s cybersecurity environment. The webinar will provide insights into why traditional AV products can leave your organisations vulnerable and why some international governments have chosen to ban certain security providers. It will cover whether your AV technology meets compliance needs under GDPR and POPIA.

The series will culminate with a look into how organisations can leverage centralised device management tools to improve efficiencies and take control of their IT infrastructure – providing insights into the solution, its benefits and the implementation process.

The online webinar series will give business leaders and decision makers the knowledge and tools they need to build cyber-resilient organisations. The series runs from 7 August to 25 of September and is free to attend.