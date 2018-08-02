MTN rewards customers with free data

On Wednesday 8 August, MTN will launch a promotion to incentivise its customers to download the MyMTN App to access, among others, MTN’s social bundles.

The promotion will see all first-time downloaders of the MyMTN App rewarded with a free 1Gb data bundle.

The MyMTN App is a self-care app that enables users to top up airtime, manage their mobile accounts, monitor their data usage, pay their bills and buy products and services easily from their mobile phones.

“In this digital world, we want to offer our customers the simplest and quickest access to personalised mobile offers. MyMTN app is quick to download and free to use, so our customers are not charged for any time spent on the app,” says Mapula Bodibe, executive: consumer business at MTN.

“Customers use their data and airtime differently and we need to be able to respond to these usage patterns while considering affordability and personal preferences. By promoting key products and services, such as the social bundles on the app and later through MTN’s personalised service channel, *142#, we greatly increase our ability to offer great value and tailor-made services to our customers,” Bodibe says.

The 1Gb promotional offer will be available from 8 August to 31 December 2018 and will be valid for one day and will be activated within 24 hours of the download. Customers will be notified when the 1GB has been activated. MTN’s social bundles will continue to be available on the app for all customers, and from mid-August, MTN’s personalised *142# menu will become the only channel to access Social Bundles for qualifying customers.

The MyMTN app is free to use, and can be downloaded from Google Play Store, Apple Store, Windows Phone Store and Blackberry World.