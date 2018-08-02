Security Engineer Tier 2

– You will be responsible for the monitoring, recording, diagnosing, reporting, escalation and management of the McAffee, Checkpoint, Fortinet and Cisco environment across a global deployed infrastructure base

– You will be required to fulfil an operational proactive role to ensure that future incidents are prevented, and current incidents are resolved or escalated through the relevant processes

– You will develop a basic understanding of our Security Services customer’s business, crucial project management and administration abilities such as report writing, as well as being proficient in operational documentation with attention to detail

– You will be required to manage, diagnose and escalate to the vendor, or Senior Security Team members

– You will be required to share and grow the proactive requirements of the role by adding visibility and improving the current monitoring systems and sharing with the wider team

– You will be required to troubleshoot and make recommendations on the security of systems

– You might be required to assist with Security stand-by on a rotational basis

