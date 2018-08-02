Spectrum key for rural broadband, 5G rollouts

Spectrum is key to the continued growth and increased performance of the mobile network – but it is one thing the operators have no control over.

This is according to Vodacom chief technology officer Andries Delport, who says spectrum availability is delaying progress on a number of fronts, from providing rural data coverage to rolling out 5G.

“People ask when will we run out of spectrum: my opinion is that we have done so,” he says. “You cannot provide coverage in rural areas without new spectrum.”

Vodacom’s 4G network has achieved 80% 4G population coverage, and is planning to make this more than 85% by the end of the year. Investments this year have already reached R4,6-billion and will hit R9-billion by the end of the year.

Population coverage in rural areas is at 91%, with rural coverage at 48,5% – up from 43,5% a year ago.

But it is difficult to provide 4G coverage in rural areas, Delport says. “You need low-frequency spectrum since it offers better coverage. The 900MHz spectrum is being used for 2G. You can refarm it for 3G, but there is just not enough to refarm for 4G.”

Vodacom currently counts 101 small villages in its data coverage. “We will continue with that investment,” Delport says. “It is great that we are providing broadband into far more rural areas than before.”

Vodacom is aiming for 200 rural sites by the end of the year.

All sites will be installed with 2G/3G capability with the possibility to upgrade to 4G when spectrum becomes available. In villages with clinics, SASSA pay points or other important landmarks, Vodacom will prioritise 4G coverage.

Spectrum availability will also limit 5G rollouts throughout the country, Delport points out. While some standards have been finalised for 5G, there still isn’t clarity on when they will all be promulgated, at which time manufacturers can start making network equipment and devices.

Operators need to start preparing their network now for 5G, Delport says. “But spectrum is the one thing we have no control over.

“Spectrum is a key building block for 5G: if you don’t have it, you don’t have 5G.”

The use cases for 5G will initially revolve mostly around cost, efficiency and latency, Delport adds.