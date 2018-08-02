ThisIsMe expands security solution

Identity verification specialist ThisIsMe has expanded its product offering with new products aimed at reducing business risk.

They include; PEP (Politically Exposed Persons), Sanctions, Adverse Media Screening, Deeds Check service, Company Lookup and the ultimate KYC (Know Your Customer) tool, and Risk Matrix.

Cybercrime and data breaches are a daily occurrence: with government departments and big companies falling victim to attacks, it’s clear no one is safe. Far too often businesses, small and large, fall prey to cyber criminals because they refuse to adapt to the new risks and threats being introduced by new technologies.

“Any business, no matter the size or the industry, is a potential target for hackers”, says David Thomas, co-founder of ThisIsMe. “The businesses taking active measures to reduce their risks and comply with regulations, by improving their KYC processes, are going to have the best chance of surviving unscathed and their reputation intact.”

Each of ThisIsMe’s new products will allow your business to reduce the potential risks, threats and fraud attempts as a result of everyday business activities, especially when dealing with new clients and customers.

* PEP, Sanctions and Adverse Media Screening – covers any requirements of screening under FICA and ensures your business is not dealing with an internationally wanted criminal.

* Deeds Check – provides extensive information about any property in South Africa, so you can make sure the house your customer claims to own is actually theirs.

* Company Lookup – utilises the CIPC (Companies and Intellectual Property Commision) database to ensure you are dealing with a legitimate, registered business and the person claiming to be a director, is not a fraudster.

The KYC tool Risk Matrix integrates and uses all of ThisIsMe’s verification services, including ID Check, Bank Verification and Address Match among others. This provides the most complete picture of your customer and gives them a risk score, based entirely on your own weightings and requirements.