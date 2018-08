Apple makes history with $1trn value

Apple has become the first public company in US history to reach a $1-trillion market capitalisation.

Amazon is rapidly closing the gap, and is expected to be the second.

Yesterday (2 August), Apple’s share price hit $207.05, putting its market value at $1-trillion. The company’s shares closed at $207.39, cementing the value.

Amazon’s market capitalisation is currently at $895-billion, followed by Alphabet at $863-billion, Microsoft at $826-billion and Facebook at $509-billion.