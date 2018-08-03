Banks roll out WhatsApp chat with Clickatell

A number of African banks are partnering with Clickatell to roll out their chat banking capabilities on WhatsApp.

Customer engagement company Clickatell is an authorised WhatsApp Business Solution Provider. WhatsApp is a popular messaging service used by about 1,5-billion people in over 180 countries.

Clickatell provides business to consumer communication SaaS solutions through its Connect, Touch and Transact offerings. It has integrated the WhatsApp Business API into its Connect, Touch and Transact SaaS solutions, allowing businesses to send out notifications and conduct realtime two-way customer interactions.

Businesses have already informally started using WhatsApp for customer engagement. With the Clickatell integrated solutions, they now have the technology backing to actively engage with their customers at scale.

“We are delighted to build on our long running relationship with both WhatsApp and brands with the WhatsApp business integration across all of our offerings”, says Pieter De Villiers, Clickatell CEO. “Businesses have just begun to realize the power of chat based engagement. We are determined to be the go-to partner of choice for businesses globally.”

Clickatell’s customers on WhatsApp Business solutions include Absa Bank, GTBank, First Bank of Nigeria and United Bank of Africa.